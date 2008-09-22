There's no definition for the word worthless in the Hammacher Schlemmer dictionary, so these Fingertip Piano Gloves are "ingenious"; a portable subway piano concerto waiting to happen. Each glove plays an entire octave in the key of C, and the final three notes in the scale are achieved by pressing down on the palm. The gloves connect to a wire that connects to a speaker, which allows the whole family to enjoy. They ship on October 17 for $US70, but the epic symphonies your little one will make using these five-fingered feats of engineering will be priceless. Or not. Ever strangle someone in the key of C before? [Hammacher Schlemmer]
Portable Pianist Sounds Dirty, But Makes Sense With These Fingertip Keyboard Gloves
