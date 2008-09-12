Portable Gadget Charger Concept Gets Its Own Juice From Your Bikeride

So here's the idea for the OHM portable device charger — you attach a few neodymium magnets to your back bike rim, place the dynamo on the underside of your seat so it has a direct line with the magnets, and thanks to the process of electromagnetic induction, it will begin collecting power each time the wheel rotates past the dynamo. Ride your bike for an extended period of time and you'll have enough energy stored up to recharge a gadget in a pinch. Sounds pretty sweet to me. Except I don't ride a bike. [Yanko Design]

