Porn Browser Wars Heat Up, Firefox Goes Incognito, Too

In a response to Google Chrome's Incognito mode and IE8's InPrivate(s), Firefox beta 3.1 (hitting next month) will have a privacy mode of its own that will "ensure that users can't be tracked when doing 'private' things" according to Mozilla. There hasn't been such tacit, industry-wide unification for perversion since cocoa butter began shipping in 800 gram tubs. [computerworld via slashdot and image]