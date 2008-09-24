Popular Science Launches In Australia

Whoever said that print was dead? Popular Science, one of the world's biggest men's magazines, has launched in Australia this week. Why should you care? Because they care about the gadgets, and that makes them like you (and me).

The new mag promises to deliver a heap of content, from the latest tech to sports, vehicles, health and engineering. The first issue is on the newstands now for $8.95, and from the looks of that weird looking bike thing on the front cover, it might be right up your alley.

The launch issue's press release is after the jump, if you need convincing why you should read the mag...

[PopSci]