Polygon Bike Has Integrated iPod Charger

I don't know what to say about the Polygon Bike, a concept that has an iPod-compatible charger powered by yourself. On one side, the bike-dock combo is just way too much. On the other, it may be actually useful for those days that you forget to charge it at home. The bike also has other useful features.

• I like the fact that you can see the screen of the player at a glance.
• The controls are located on the handle, so you don't have to fiddle with any remote or touch the device.
• The earphones plug is also conveniently located in a position that won't interfere with your handling and cycling.
• And finally, the integrated locking mechanism is a good addition.

What do you think? Would you buy a bike with an integrated dock? [Tuvie]

