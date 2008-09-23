These four retro-exotic beauties had nothing to do with your past exploits, but hey, Polaroid coasters make for great cocktail conversation—especially when they depict semi-tasteful, half-naked women. Rarely do we find coasters worth ruining your coffee table for, but this $US12 set is so much hipper than your yellowing IKEA furniture anyway. So go ahead, put that glass right on the veneer and tell us a tale about the lovely Luna from Liechtenstein. We're listening. [GAMA-GO via Nerd Approved]
Polaroid Coasters Catalogue Adventures You Never Had
