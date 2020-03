When you're going to buy a USB thumb drive, there's not much differentiating all the brands other than looks. Usually, people just grab the cheapest or the least stupid-looking. That won't be the case when PNY unleashes it's newest 2GB drive. Why? It'll come preloaded with Ghostbusters, that's why. Ghostbusters! There's no word on the pricing or what format the movie comes in, but if it's priced similarly to other 2GB drives, those other drives don't stand a chance. [Crave]