We knew it was coming, but we just received official word that Pleo has launched in Australia.

The robotic dinosaur will set you back $449 from Harvey Norman or Domayne, or you can pick one up online from Nexttech. You can also pick up an additional battery pack for $49 if you want longer periods of playtime with your prehistoric pet.

Now, how long until we start being flooded with YouTube videos of wanton Pleo destruction by Australians? Not long enough...