How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PlayStation Home and Firmware 2.5 Hitting in October?

It's not officially confirmed, but PS3Fanboy received this screenshot of the PSHome beta tester forums. In it, you can see that Home Manager "TedtheDog" explaining that a fix to Home crashes will most likely be coming "later" next month with the release firmware 2.5. And though some of the remaining text is cut off, it seems that he hints to the firmware timing coinciding with Home 1.0. Since its original announcement, Home has certainly lost some of the mystique as we collectively remember what keeps us away from Second Life, but we'll still give it a whirl. [PS3Fanboy]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

