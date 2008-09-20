PlayStation Home and Firmware 2.5 Hitting in October?

It's not officially confirmed, but PS3Fanboy received this screenshot of the PSHome beta tester forums. In it, you can see that Home Manager "TedtheDog" explaining that a fix to Home crashes will most likely be coming "later" next month with the release firmware 2.5. And though some of the remaining text is cut off, it seems that he hints to the firmware timing coinciding with Home 1.0. Since its original announcement, Home has certainly lost some of the mystique as we collectively remember what keeps us away from Second Life, but we'll still give it a whirl. [PS3Fanboy]