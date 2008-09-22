PlayStation 3 Movies Can Only Be Redownloaded Once

I'm not sure how many of you are buying (aka not renting) movies from Sony's PlayStation 3 video store, but to those who are willing to drop $US15 on a permanent, DRM'd digital product, know that Sony only allows you to redownload these products one time.

To be fair, Sony's licensing agreement claims "Content cannot be redownloaded once it has been downloaded to either a PLAYSTATION 3 or PSP system." In other words, anyone who has downloaded a film has agreed to this arrangement fair and square. But making a call to Sony in the instance where you delete the movie can grant you a one time exception.

Just all the more reason why digital downloads make for a great way to rent a movie, but a crappy way to buy a movie. [arstechnica]