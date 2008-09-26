Playing Your PSP at Work is a Bad Idea, Especially When You Drive a City Bus

A bus driver in Honolulu, Hawaii was suspended without pay recently after he was discovered playing video games while driving. Photos taken by a concerned passenger caught him red handed with his PSP, and she complained that he would play at stoplights and "with two hands... at times, while he was driving in traffic." As baffling as all this is, I am even more surprised that he wasn't fired on the spot. And why didn't anyone speak up with a "hey dumbass, keep your eyes on the road before you kill us all?" [KITV via Kotaku]