Pixel Drink Coasters Can Have Any 8-Bit Shape You Want

These pixel drink coasters are made of paper and come in 50-unit packages for US$8. Nothing special there until you notice that they have different shapes, which are not actually made at the factory: The coasters come in a single sheet, folded in 50 segments that you can cut in any way you want using the one-centimeter-long square perforations that divide each segment into 110 pixels. The results are beautiful, including an obligatory Space Invaders theme.

According to Technabob, the paper is special, which allows to resist the condensation and even get reused. [25togo via Technabob]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

