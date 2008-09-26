Pink Ribbon DS Lite Is an Insult to Cancer Funding

To those who'd like to support a real world cause while defending the princess from Bowser's latest kidnapping, this limited edition Pink Ribbon DS Lite raises money for the cancer charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure. For every unit sold, Nintendo passes $US5 to the organisation. $US5!!! Whoa. That's big money!

I know, how can I talk bad about someone giving money to cancer research? So ungrateful! So taboo!

The sad fact is, as big of a failure as RED products may be (some projections show more money spent on advertising than goes to cancer research), most RED-participating companies are giving a lot more money per product to charity than Nintendo is here. Gap has passed on 50% of their profits on RED items and Apple has given 10% of the total price (probably their entire profit) on iTunes gift cards. And they're just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, the company that is making $US1.6 million per employee is slapping a ribbon on a device, tossing spare change in the face a cause and probably netting more money because of it.

$US5 doesn't even come close to Nintendo's profits per DS.

This isn't a donation. This is exploitation. Nintendo, you can do better. [Amazon via Kotaku]