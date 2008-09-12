Is Photoshop CS4 coming earlier than predicted? A screengrab of NAPP Newswire shows that something is about to hit on Sept. 23... and that it's something to do with Adobe's Creative Suite 4. How disappointing would it be if whatever it is that's supposed to be "brilliant" turned out to be like... an ad? [-Thanks mrquintano2u!]
Photoshop CS4 Dropping On Sept. 23?
