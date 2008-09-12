Philips To Use Vibration Know-How To Make Vibrators (Sonicooch?)

Philips is planning on using its technological know-how gained by making some of the best electric toothbrushes out there in making a "massager" called the Warm Intimate Massager designed for couples in the UK. Philips' consumer business is supposedly not doing so hot, but if anyone can design a £89 marital aid we hope can vibrate at one billion times a second and clean itself with UV radiation, it's them. What's next in this trend? Procter & Gamble's Vaginal-B? [Times Online via Boing Boing Gadgets]

Ponies reminds us that we've seen this somewhere before.