Philips To Use Vibration Know-How To Make Vibrators (Sonicooch?)

Philips is planning on using its technological know-how gained by making some of the best electric toothbrushes out there in making a "massager" called the Warm Intimate Massager designed for couples in the UK. Philips' consumer business is supposedly not doing so hot, but if anyone can design a £89 marital aid we hope can vibrate at one billion times a second and clean itself with UV radiation, it's them. What's next in this trend? Procter & Gamble's Vaginal-B? [Times Online via Boing Boing Gadgets]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

