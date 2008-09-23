How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Philips 'Manologues': Oscar Worthy Pube-Trimming Tales Performed by the Dude From MADtv

If you can see only one performance this year, make it Bryan Callen's groundbreaking effort in the Philips Manologues. Best known as Pool Boy from Cabana Chat on MADtv, Callen delivers a performance for the ages in this series of shorts for the updated Philips Bodygroom that make the ins-and outs of male grooming come alive. The new-and-improved Bodygroom features a updated colour, battery display and five adjustable settings from 3 to 11 mm.

Dare I say it, but his moving portrayal of a son dealing with his father's pube-trimming prejudices nearly brought this reviewer to tears. Not only that, his performance as a small hairy French man nicknamed "Little Monkey Boy" was truly heartwarming. If web-based advertising campaigns for male grooming devices were eligible for Oscars, my vote would already be cast. Hit the link to see the videos for yourself. And if you have a tale to tell, you can submit your own manologue. Who knows, your work could become Callen's next masterpiece. [Philips and Bodygroom]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles