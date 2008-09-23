Philips 'Manologues': Oscar Worthy Pube-Trimming Tales Performed by the Dude From MADtv

If you can see only one performance this year, make it Bryan Callen's groundbreaking effort in the Philips Manologues. Best known as Pool Boy from Cabana Chat on MADtv, Callen delivers a performance for the ages in this series of shorts for the updated Philips Bodygroom that make the ins-and outs of male grooming come alive. The new-and-improved Bodygroom features a updated colour, battery display and five adjustable settings from 3 to 11 mm.

Dare I say it, but his moving portrayal of a son dealing with his father's pube-trimming prejudices nearly brought this reviewer to tears. Not only that, his performance as a small hairy French man nicknamed "Little Monkey Boy" was truly heartwarming. If web-based advertising campaigns for male grooming devices were eligible for Oscars, my vote would already be cast. Hit the link to see the videos for yourself. And if you have a tale to tell, you can submit your own manologue. Who knows, your work could become Callen's next masterpiece. [Philips and Bodygroom]