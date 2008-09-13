Philippe Stark Crystal Clear Watch: Cherry-Colored Wrist Candy

If you haven't ditched the good old fashioned wristwatch for the mobile phone clock yet, Philippe Stark would like to reward your loyalty with this beautiful Crystal Clear Watch. While it may not be "clear," the watch does feature a bright red crystal display that looks so good you may be tempted to lick it to see if it tastes like cherries. Not surprisingly, the watch is being sold through Fossil, and the price is a fairly reasonable US$125. [Fossil via Geeky Gadgets via Dvice]