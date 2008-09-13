If you haven't ditched the good old fashioned wristwatch for the mobile phone clock yet, Philippe Stark would like to reward your loyalty with this beautiful Crystal Clear Watch. While it may not be "clear," the watch does feature a bright red crystal display that looks so good you may be tempted to lick it to see if it tastes like cherries. Not surprisingly, the watch is being sold through Fossil, and the price is a fairly reasonable US$125. [Fossil via Geeky Gadgets via Dvice]
Philippe Stark Crystal Clear Watch: Cherry-Colored Wrist Candy
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.