

It's been seven years since 9/11 and while we over here at New York are still squabbling over what should cover that empty patch of land in lower Manhattan, the folks in D.C. are ready to inaugurate their memorial tomorrow. Adjacent to the Pentagon crash site, the memorial contains 184 units placed parallel with the trajectory of American Airlines Flight 77.

Each cantilevered, stainless steel Memorial Unit specifies whether the individual who passed was aboard Flight 77 or in the Pentagon at the time of impact. Underneath every unit is a pool of water that lights up at night. The park is surrounded by a continuous perimeter bench that, along with the units, will provide 2,100 feet of seating throughout the memorial. [Kbas Studio]