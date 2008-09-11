How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pentagon Memorial Inaugurated Seven Years After 9/11


It's been seven years since 9/11 and while we over here at New York are still squabbling over what should cover that empty patch of land in lower Manhattan, the folks in D.C. are ready to inaugurate their memorial tomorrow. Adjacent to the Pentagon crash site, the memorial contains 184 units placed parallel with the trajectory of American Airlines Flight 77.

Each cantilevered, stainless steel Memorial Unit specifies whether the individual who passed was aboard Flight 77 or in the Pentagon at the time of impact. Underneath every unit is a pool of water that lights up at night. The park is surrounded by a continuous perimeter bench that, along with the units, will provide 2,100 feet of seating throughout the memorial. [Kbas Studio]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles