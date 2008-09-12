Peek Wireless E-mail Device Goes On Sale, Still Cheap as Hell

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The surprisingly well-liked cheap Peek e-mail handheld is ready for pre-order on its own site, at US$100, plus unlimited use on T-Mobile for US$20/month. It may be low-fi, but anything that works consistently well doing a straightforward but important task for a fairly low price has a place at my table. The only catch is—and I know you're gonna be pissed—you can't get it in Aqua Blue or Cherry. Whether they're sold out (as the company claims) or not in stock (the likelier story), you are out of luck. If you want one now, you gotta get Charcoal Grey. [Peek via Electronista]

