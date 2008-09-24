Peapod Electric Car Makes Us Smile Even While It May Eat People

Jalopnik spotted the new Peapod—Chrysler's GEM electric car for neighbourhoods—in the wild. Even while it feels like a glorified golf cart for "gated communities", it looks great down to the iPod/iPhone dock in the middle of the dashboard. The design makes us smile for obvious reasons—although it's also a little bit scary because it reminds me of the evil Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in Ghostbusters.

The Peapod will run at 40 kph with just a 48 km range per battery charge, which can be reloaded using a standard electrical plug in six to eight hours. [Jalopnik and Mocoloco]