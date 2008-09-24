Peapod Electric Car Makes Us Smile Even While It May Eat People

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Jalopnik spotted the new Peapod—Chrysler's GEM electric car for neighbourhoods—in the wild. Even while it feels like a glorified golf cart for "gated communities", it looks great down to the iPod/iPhone dock in the middle of the dashboard. The design makes us smile for obvious reasons—although it's also a little bit scary because it reminds me of the evil Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in Ghostbusters.

The Peapod will run at 40 kph with just a 48 km range per battery charge, which can be reloaded using a standard electrical plug in six to eight hours. [Jalopnik and Mocoloco]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

