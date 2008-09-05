PC In a Nintendo Wii Looks as Cool as a Nintendo Wii

At last, someone managed the most needed, most anxiously-awaited PC retrofit job there is: putting a PC inside a Nintendo Wii box. Looking into its guts and its back, the Wii PC not very powerful, but it is fully functional and comes with everything you need in a Windows XP box.

The computer runs Windows XP SP3 on a Celeron 1.3GHz, Intel 852 chipset, 512MB of RAM, and 40GB hard drive, with wireless access, digital video output, three USB ports, and a fan that he stole out of a F-35 STOVL fighter yet. At least, it sounds like one:

[A9VG via Kotaku]