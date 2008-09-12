Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1 Is World's Smallest Camera With Interchangeable Lenses

Blurring the line between single-lens reflex and standard point-and-shoot digitals, Panasonic introduces its first Micro Four Thirds-standard camera, the Lumix DMC-G1. At its unveiling, it's the world's smallest and lightest camera that takes interchangeable lenses. Here are the details on this incredibly cute not-quite-pro, not-quite-'sumer camera.

The 12.1-megapixel camera uses a digital Live View high-res viewfinder and focal-plane shutter, avoiding the mirror apparatus that would require a larger, bulkier body. It still retains the faster autofocus and supersonic wave filter that you see on Panasonic and Olympus DSLRs. While the main advantage is reduced size without reducing picture quality (much), we still have to see it in action before we can judge that it's an appropriate departure from the DSLRs. After all, it's not that small.

And while it's definitely a step above point-and-shoots, it still borrows heavily from them. Primarily, it has Panasonic's Intelligent Auto mode, which combines the image stabiliser with face detection and smart AF tracking, exposure and ISO setting, even auto scene-mode selection, giving you really nice shots for not knowing anything about taking a picture. It takes SD or SDHC cards, and comes in three colours, traditional black, plus metallic red and blue.

On the lens front, the as-yet-unpriced kit will ship in November with a Lumix G Vario 14-45mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH/MEGA O.I.S lens. (Note: No Leica certification at this point.) At the same time, a zoom lens, the Lumix G Vario 45-200mm/F4.0-5.6/MEGA O.I.S. lens, will also ship for an extra (but untold) sum. There will also be an adaptor so that you can use Four Thirds lenses you may already own.

PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-G1: WORLD'S SMALLEST AND LIGHTEST DIGITAL INTERCHANGEABLE LENS CAMERA*

World's First Micro Four Thirds System Camera Features Portability, Ease-of-Use

and Colorful Blue and Red Models For Personalised Style and Active Lifestyles

Secaucus, NJ (September 12, 2008) - Panasonic today announced the world's first Micro Four Thirds system camera, the LUMIX DMC-G1, the world's smallest and lightest digital interchangeable lens camera, weighing in at approximately 385 grams (0.85 lbs).* Based on the new Micro Four Thirds System standard, the LUMIX G1 eliminates the internal mirror structure that defines digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, thus reducing the size and weight by nearly half.** With the mirror-less system, the G1's flange back, which is the distance between the mount and the image sensor, has been reduced from 40 mm - as specified in the Four Thirds System - to approximately 20 mm.

The new Panasonic LUMIX DMC-G1 will enhance the advanced photo quality and flexibility made possible by the Four Thirds™ System, and with its innovative design, consumers will appreciate the portability of a smaller camera body and lenses. The G1 will be available in mid-November as a kit with the new LUMIX G VARIO 14-45mm/F3.5- 5.6 ASPH/MEGA O.I.S lens. Also available in November, and announced today, is the LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm/F4.0-5.6/MEGA O.I.S.lens.

"With the LUMIX G1, we are filling a void that has existed for a long time in the digital camera market because consumers wanted the power of an SLR, but previous models were bulky and inconvenient," said David Briganti, National Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "The LUMIX G answers this challenge as consumers can benefit from the flexibility of changing lenses; a quick Auto Focus; and a sensor that produces high-quality photos. By packing all those powerful assets into an extremely compact body with easy-to-use features familiar to point-and-shoot users, we are excited about G, as it brings new possibilities to the consumer."

The LUMIX G1 is also the world's first interchangeable lens camera that will come with colour variety - with availability in black, blue and red models - allowing consumers to personalise their style through colour, something very popular with point-and-shoot camera models.

For current Four Thirds users with a collection of lenses, an optional mount adaptor will allow Four Thirds lenses to be compatible with the LUMIX G1.*** Also, today, with the introduction of the Micro Four Thirds System, Panasonic is announcing a wide-variety of accessories including: External Flash DMW-FL220(GN22); PL Filter: DMW-LPL52; Mount Adapter: DMW-MA1; Battery Pack: DMW-BLB13; DC Cable: DMW-DCC3; Soft Case: DMW-CG1; Soft Bag: DMW-BAG1; Shoulder Strap (Stylish) DMW-SSTG1-A/C/R; Shoulder Strap (Woven) DMW-SSTG2-W; Shoulder Strap (Leather) DMW-SSTG3-T.

The G1 is also compatible with current accessories: External Flash: DMW- FL360(GN36)/DMW-FL500(GN50); ND Filter: DMW-LND52; MC Protector: DMW- LMC52; Remote Shutter: DMW-RSL1; HDMI mini Cable: RP-CDHM15(1.5m), RP- CDHM30(3.0m).

The G1's compact size can also be attributed to its electronic full-time Live View Finder, as opposed to a conventional optical viewfinder. The electronic Live View Finder, with an impressive and high-resolution 1,440,000-dot equivalent, allows the user to shoot the exact image the camera sees while also displaying information about the camera's settings through the view finder. The G1 also features a clever built-in eye sensor, so the camera can detect when the user is nearing the view finder and automatically switches off the LCD, thus conserving battery life. Furthermore, the Live View Finder has a large 1.4x (0.7x on a 35mm equivalent) magnification and when using the G1 in manual focus mode, the frame in the view finder or LCD will enlarge by 5x or 10x (can adjust using the dial).

The Live View Finder and the bright 460,000-dot resolution, 3.0-inch LCD provide a 100% field of view, letting the user adjust settings before taking a shot, which is a great learning tool for consumers beginning to use manual controls as they can visually confirm the effects of changed settings. The LCD can also swivel 180 degrees horizontally and 270 degrees vertically, giving the consumer flexibility to take high and low-angle shots, and its Auto Power technology will automatically boost brightness by as much as 40% depending on the shooting condition so it remains visible in all lighting environments.

The G1 introduces a new Contrast AF (Auto Focus) function that is not only accurate and easy to use, but also very fast. Users can choose from a wide-range of AF modes, including multiple-area AF with up to 23 focus areas, 1-area AF with a selectable focus area, Face Detection, and AF Tracking. In the 1-area AF mode, the AF frame size can be changed by simply turning a dial. The G1 also has a Quick AF function that begins focusing as soon as the user aims the camera - no need to wait to press the shutter button halfway. This provides quicker focusing that can help capture the subject before the crucial moment passes.

Users familiar with point-and-shoot digital cameras, and new to the world of advanced interchangeable lens cameras, will benefit from Panasonic's Intelligent Auto (iA) mode. When in iA mode, the G1 will detect the shooting condition and automatically adjust for the ultimate shooting results. Panasonic's iA includes the following intuitive technologies.

• AF Tracking - Automatically tracks the subject as it moves, keeping it in focus without the need to hold the shutter halfway down.

• Intelligent Exposure - Helps prevents photos from being under- or over-exposed by analysing the framed image and adjusting the brightness in areas that are too dark because of dim lighting, backlighting or the use of the flash.

• MEGA O.I.S. - Gyrosensors detect hand-shake and the lens system shifts to compensate, helping to prevent hand movement from creating a blurry image.

• Intelligent ISO - Determines if the photo subject is moving and changes the ISO setting and shutter speed accordingly, thus giving a blu r-free photo.

• Intelligent Scene Selector - Senses the ambient conditions and will automatically select the appropriate mode from Scenery, Portrait, Close-up, Night Portrait or Night Scenery.

• Face Detection - Detects faces in the frame (up to 15 faces), even if they are moving, and selects optimal focus and exposure settings so portraits come out clear. Also features Digital Red-Eye correction.

The Panasonic LUMIX DMC-G1, a 12.1 Megapixel camera, also includes the following advanced features.

• Live MOS Sensor - Provides the best of both worlds with high image quality from a CCD sensor, and the lower-power consumption of a CMOS sensor. New technology makes it possible to read four channels of data simultaneously and deliver 60 frames-per-second full-time Live View images.

• Venus Engine HD - New imaging processor enhances noise reduction and provides independent gradation control for each of the R, G and B colors.

• Supersonic Wave Filter Dust Reduction System - Designed to prevent dust from adhering to the image sensor by vibrating 50,000 times per second, the filter repels dust and other particles.

• My Colour Mode - Users can freely adjust the colour, brightness and saturation while composing shots, allowing for more expressive and creative shots.

• HDMI Output - With an optional HDMI cable, the G1 can connect to an HDMI-capable High Definition television, such as a Panasonic VIERA Plasma or LCD.

When connected to a VIERA, using VIERA Link capability, the TV's remote control can direct the slideshow on the G1.

• My Menu - This new tab automatically stores the five most recently used menu selections for quick, convenient retrieval. The custom-setting can also be used to program a frequently-used function, which can be activated by pressing the down arrow on the cursor key. The colour of the menu viewed on LCD can also be changed to three different colors: black, red, blue.

Pricing for the Panasonic LUMIX DMC-G1 and its Micro Four Thirds accessories will be announced in early October.

* As of September 12, 2008.

**Compared to the Panasonic LUMIX DMC-L10.

*** Needs an adaptor (available as an optional accessory) to use Four Thirds lenses. Lenses that are not compatible with the Contrast AF function can be used with manual focusing. There are also some limitations to other functions. For details, see the following customer support site: http://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/index.html

LUMIX DMC-G1 Specifications

-K(Black), -A(Blue), -R(Red)

TYPE Type Digital interchangeable lens system camera

Recording media SD memory card, SDHC memory card, Multimedia card

Image sensor size 17.3 x 13.0 mm

Mount Micro Four Thirds mount

IMAGE SENSOR Type Live MOS Sensor

Total pixels 13.1 Megapixels

Camera effective pixels 12.1 Megapixels

Aspect ratio 4:3 (Horizontal : Vertical)

Colour filter Primary colour filter

Dust reduction system Supersonic wave filter

RECORDING SYSTEM Recording file format JPEG(Design rule for Camera File System, based on Exif 2.21 standard), RAW, DPOF corresponding

Aspect ratio 4:3, 3:2, 16:9

File size 4:3 Aspect Ratio: 4000 x 3000 pixels, 2816 x 2112 pixels, 2048 x 1536 pixels

3:2 Aspect Ratio: 4000 x 2672 pixels, 2816 x 1880 pixels, 2048 x 1360 pixels

16:9 Aspect Ratio: 4000 x 2248 pixels, 2816 x 1584 pixels, 1920 x 1080 pixels

Image quality RAW, RAW+Fine, RAW+Standard, Fine, Standard

Colour space sRGB, Adobe RGB

VIEWFINDER Type Live View Finder (1,440,000 dots equivalent)

Field of view Approx. 100%

Magnification Approx. 1.4x / 0.7x (35mm film camera equivalent) with 50mm lens at infinity; -1.0 m-1

Eye point Approx.17.5mm

Diopter adjustment -4.0 ~ +4.0 [m-1]

AUTO FOCUS Type Contrast AF system

Focusing mode AFs/AFc/MF

AF mode Face detection / AF Tracking / 23-area-focusing / 1-area-focusing

AF detective range EV 0-18 (ISO100)

AF assist lamp YES

AF lock AF/AE LOCK button or Shutter button halfway pressed in AFs mode

EXPOSURE CONTROL Light metering system 144-zone multi-pattern sensing system

Light metering mode Intelligent Multiple / Centre Weighted / Spot

Metering range EV 0-18 (F2.0 lens, ISO 100)

Exposure mode Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual

ISO sensitivity Auto / 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / Intelligent ISO

Exposure compensation 1/3EV Step ±3EV

AE lock AF/AE LOCK button or Shutter button halfway pressed

AE bracket 3,5,7 frame, in 1/3 or 2/3 EV Step, ±2 EV

WHITE BALANCE White balance Auto / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Halogen / Flash / White Set 1,2 / Colour temperature setting

White balance adjustment Blue/amber bias, Magenta/green bias

Colour temperature setting 2500-10000K in 100K

White balance bracket 3 exposures in blue/amber axis or in magenta/green axis

SHUTTER SYSTEM Type Focal-plane shutter

Shutter speed 1/4000 ~ 60 and Bulb (up to approx. 4minutes)

Self timer 2sec / 10sec / 10sec, 3 images

Remote control Remote control with bulb function by DMW-RSL1 (Optional)

SCENE MODE Advanced SCN mode Portrait (Normal/Soft Skin/Outdoor/Indoor/Creative) / Scenery

(Normal/Nature/Architecture/Creative) / Sports (Normal/Outdoor/Indoor/Creative) /

Close-up (Flower/Food/Objects/Creative) / Night Portrait (Night Portrait/Night

Scenery/Illuminations/Creative)

SCN mode Sunset / Party / Baby 1,2 / Pet

BURST SHOOTING Burst speed 3 frames/sec (High speed) or 2 frames/sec (Low speed)

Number of recordable 7 pictures (when there are RAW file with the particular speed)

Unlimited consecutive shooting (when there are no RAW file)

(depending on memory card size, battery power, picture size, and compression)

BUILT-IN-FLASH Type

TTL Built-in-Flash, GN11equivalent (ISO 100 ・m), Built-in Pop-up

Built-in flash Auto, Auto/Red-eye Reduction, Forced On, Forced On/Red-eye Reduction,

Slow Sync., Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off

X-Sync speed Less than 1/160 second

Flash output adjustment 1/3EV Step ±2EV

Flash synchronisation 1st. Curtain Sync, 2nd Curtain Sync.

Hot shoe TTL Auto with FL360/FL500/FL220 (Optional)

LCD MONITOR Type Low temperature Polycrystalline TFT LCD

Monitor size Free-angle 3.0inch / 3:2 Aspect / Wide viewing angle

Pixels 460K dots

Field of view Approx. 100%

LIVE VIEW Digital zoom 2x, 4x

Extra optical zoom Max.2x

(Not effective with full pixel recording. Magnification ratio depends on the recording

pixels.)

Highlight Display

Guide Lines (3 patterns)

Other functions

Real-time Histogram

Colour Standard / Dynamic / Nature / Smooth / Nostalgic / Vibrant

Black and white Standard / Dynamic / Smooth

FILM MODE

Others My Film1 / My Film2 / Multi Film

PLAYBACK Playback mode Single / 12, 30-thumbnail display, Calendar display,

Zoomed playback (16x max.), /image rotation (except for RAW)

Slide show (duration is adjustable, also manual controllable),

Playback of favourite pictures/ Resizing (selectable number of pixels)

Trimming / Protection / Aspect conversion / DPOF print setting

PROTECTION / ERASE Protection Single / Multi or Cancel

Erase Single / Multi / All / Except FAVORITE

DIRECT PRINT Print

PictBridge（Print size, Layout, Date setting is selectable ）

INTERFACE Digital USB 2.0 High Speed

Digital video MiniHDMI TypeC (1.3b corresponding)

Analogue video NTSC/PAL Composite (Switched by menu)

English,German,French,Italian,Spanish,Polish,Czech,Hungarian,Russian,

Chinese(Traditional),Chinese(Simplified),Dutch,Thai,Korean,

OSD LANGUAGE OSD language

Turkish,Portuguese,Arabic,Persian,Japanese,Finnish,Danish,Swedish

POWER Battery Li-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 1250mAh) (Included)

Battery Charger/AC Adaptor (Input: 110-240V AC) (Optional DC cable(DMW- DCC3) is required)

Battery life CIPA Standard : Approx. 330 images(LCD)

LVF : Approx. 350 images

with LUMIX G VARIO 14-45mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH./MEGA O.I.S.

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT Dimensions (W x H x D) 124 x 83.6 x 45.2mm

Weight

Approx. 385g（Body only）

OPERATING CONDITIONS Operating temperature 0℃ to 40℃

Operating humidity

10% to 80％

STANDARD ACCESSORIES Software PHOTOfunSTUDIO -viewer- 2.1 E

SILKYPIX® Developer Studio 3.0 SE

USB Driver

Standard accessories Battery Charger/AC Adaptor, Battery Pack, Body Cap,

Video Cable, USB Connection Cable, AC Cable, Shoulder Strap, CD-ROM

