Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1 Doesn't Shoot HD Video

Ah, shucks—it looks like Panasonic's funky new non-DSLR DMC-G1 camera actually doesn't shoot HD video after all. What those photos most likely represent is a mock-up of a possible future version of the cam, that might launch next year sometime. We know this 'cause DPReview got their mitts on a pre-production G1, and found it only shoots video in the non-HD formats as per the press release. Now we can't wait to see if Panasonic actually comes good with the HD promise of that mock-up, and lets the camera join Canon and Nikon's HD shooting party. [DPreview]