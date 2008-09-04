How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Palm Treo Pro Gets Telstra's Blue Tick

treoprobluetick.jpgAll you outback Gizmodians out there longing for some smartphone love, your prayers have now been answered, with Telstra giving the Palm Treo Pro their blue tick of approval.

The blue tick is the stamp Telstra pops on phones that recommend the handset for rural coverage on the NextG network. The Treo Pro is the ninth handset in Telstra's stable to be awarded the classification, and the first smartphone with the label.

So now our farmers, bush-bashers and outback neighbours can enjoy the wonders of Windows Mobile 6.1 where they live. Welcome to the club, boys and girls. Hope you enjoy your stay.

[Telstra]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles