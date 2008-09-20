Palm Treo Pro Finds A US Carrier, Is It AT&T?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Palm announced in their quarterly call that it had found an unnamed carrier to sell their new Treo Pro, but declined to mention who, specifically, would peddle the $US550 phone (at a potentially subsidised cost). WM Experts seem to think the carrier will be AT&T, which makes enough sense, since AT&T tends to get the big Palm GSM phones first in the US.

Though details on pricing and availability were scant, WM Experts thinks it won't hit until December at the earliest (due to AT&T's leaked roadmap today), and Wired believes the subsidised price that comes along with being locked on the AT&T network will bring it down into the 200-300 US dollar range. So far, however, this is all speculation. [WM Experts via BGR via Gadget Lab]

