Palm Slips OS 2 Date, New Smartphones Due Later in 2009

Palm's been quietly developing its OS II, and says it'll now be finished by the end of this year, meaning we can expect to see handsets bearing the OS sometime after June 2009. It's another delay to the Linux-based OS, also dubbed Nova, with Palm's CEO originally promising OS II handsets in 2007: current Palms like the Centro use OS 5.4m, also known as 'Garnet' which has its roots in 2006. Bad news for Palm fans, though you could argue the extra development means the OS should be in even better shape to take on the iPhone, BlackBerries and Windows Mobile phones in its marketspace. [Reghardware]