It's official: Now that Packard Bell has unveiled the Dot, every computer manufacturer in the known Universe has produced the same 8.9", 1.6GHz Atom, 1GB RAM, XP-running system. So what's next for technology? Similar to how mothers clubs have sponsored bake sales and knitting circles for decades, look for netbooks to be fashioned from straw, beads, puff paints and other craft materials as they are hand-manufactured to raise money for local soccer teams. Netbooks are going mainstream. Really, really mainstream. [EeePC]
Packard Bell 'Dot' Netbook, Because Now It's Just Getting Funny/Sad
