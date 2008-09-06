OSIM uSpace Full Body Massage Chair Balances Your Body, Bank Account

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At US$6,000, this OSIM uSpace full body massage chair better do what it says in addition to just looking all sci-fi and space Pac-Manish. According to the manufacturer, the chair fixes you using mood lighting, massage, and music. They say the uSpace has three different modes: "revitalize", "relax" or "balance" you.

They explain that using specific lighting colours, with something called "synchronised" music will activate certain areas of your brain, putting you in any of those states. I don't know if it works or not, but the idea of putting my head inside the mouth of space Pac-Man here only makes me anxious. [OSIM via Dvice]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

