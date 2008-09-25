Original Circuit Bender Explains His Craft, Possibly While High as a Kite

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Reed Ghazala is considered the father of circuit bending. And if you've followed our coverage of the sporadic musical art of circuit bending here on Giz, you probably realise that only a huge hippie like Ghazala could be behind the trend. This interview is 8 minutes long, but whether it was Ghazala's interesting background or just that crazy shirt, we watched the whole thing. And by the way—that "Incantor" Ghazala talks about is the bending-famous Speak & Spell. Yes, the child's toy is referred to with religious prominence. [via MAKE]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

