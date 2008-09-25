Original Circuit Bender Explains His Craft, Possibly While High as a Kite

Reed Ghazala is considered the father of circuit bending. And if you've followed our coverage of the sporadic musical art of circuit bending here on Giz, you probably realise that only a huge hippie like Ghazala could be behind the trend. This interview is 8 minutes long, but whether it was Ghazala's interesting background or just that crazy shirt, we watched the whole thing. And by the way—that "Incantor" Ghazala talks about is the bending-famous Speak & Spell. Yes, the child's toy is referred to with religious prominence. [via MAKE]