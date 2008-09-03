Orator's Briefcase PA System For Impromptu Speeches

With the Orator's Briefcase, you never know when a speech might break out unexpectedly. This relatively normal looking briefcase opens up to reveal a lectern, a microphone on a gooseneck arm and a PA system with two 4-inch speakers and a 20-watt amplifier. If you are delivering your crazy propaganda to uninterested crowds on the go, the whole system can be powered with eight C batteries for up to four hours. It can also be connected to AC power for more long-winded speeches. Plus, exercising your First Amendment rights anytime, anywhere only sets you back US$350. [Hammacher Schlemmer via Neatorama via Dvice]