Dennis Moore of OQO has just resigned as their CEO. It's rarely good news when your CEO resigns and says he found a better opportunity elsewhere, but we're hoping the startup continues to refine their UMPC into something everyone can get behind. [Dennis Moore Blog via Gotta Be Mobile]
OQO CEO Resigns, Might Not Mean Good News For the UMPC Maker
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.