How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Optifade Digital Camo Brought to You In Glorious 'DeerVision'

W.L. Gore, the same company that brought us Gore Tex, is now setting its sights on helping hunters kill deer more effectively using their new Optifade digital camouflage. Apparently, someone had the bright idea to find out exactly how a deer sees a hunter, then use that information to design a better brand of camo. After a tireless investigation into ungulate vision and the distribution countless food pellets to test deer, researchers came up with an "abstract" design that consists of a micropattern of tiny squares and large geometric shapes that should, theoretically, prevent the deer from connecting the dots and registering the shape as a human.

Optifade may have an uphill battle on its hands with regard to hunting purists however. The difference between Optifade and traditional camo is that it does not seek to mimic the natural environment—and until someone can prove that this new fangled fancy technology actually provides an advantage, hunters are likely to stick with what they know. [NYT and NYT]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles