Optical Illusion Made Real: FAT's Face Vase Reveals Twin Portaits

The design team Fashion Architecture Taste (FAT) isn't the first to take the old "face vase" optical illusion seriously, but it may be the first to attempt to create actual portraits in the thin air surrounding pottery. "Heroes of the Invisible" forms the faces of designer/architect Mies van der Rohe and radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi, chosen for being "two figures who explored the idea of the invisible in very different ways." (Call it aesthetics, but I also find this video of the vase to provide remarkable respite from hangover.) If you happen to worship Mies van der Rohe and Marconi, too, you can buy the high-gloss black vase, but its price is undisclosed, presumed ridiculous. [FAT via Dezeen]