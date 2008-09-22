Optical Illusion Made Real: FAT's Face Vase Reveals Twin Portaits

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The design team Fashion Architecture Taste (FAT) isn't the first to take the old "face vase" optical illusion seriously, but it may be the first to attempt to create actual portraits in the thin air surrounding pottery. "Heroes of the Invisible" forms the faces of designer/architect Mies van der Rohe and radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi, chosen for being "two figures who explored the idea of the invisible in very different ways." (Call it aesthetics, but I also find this video of the vase to provide remarkable respite from hangover.) If you happen to worship Mies van der Rohe and Marconi, too, you can buy the high-gloss black vase, but its price is undisclosed, presumed ridiculous. [FAT via Dezeen]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

