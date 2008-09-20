Oobject Roundup: Crazy Movie Camera Cars

In-car movie cameras are ridiculously complicated. Gone are the days where Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman gab while an unconvincing film loop plays behind them—now people at the wheel are really hurtling down a highway with bonus hardware all around. The Dukes of Hazzard vehicle above is one of the craziest examples, because it was built to stay on the road while the cab jacked back and forth to simulate those good ole' car stunts. Below is another one, apparently from the thriller Deja Vu. Our friends at Oobject have a lot more, 12 total. Go vote for your favourite. [Oobject]