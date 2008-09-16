Onkyo's TX-SR876 and TX-NR906: Top-of-the-Line THX Ultra2 Receivers

Once again Onkyo has delivered gadget porn in receiver form—two THX Ultra2 Plus certified 7.1 channel A/V receivers to be exact. The TX-SR876 and TX-NR906 both provide high quality HDMI repeaters, Audyssey's new Dynamic EQ and Dynamic Volume tech, HD Radio, 140 and 145 watts per channel (respectively), badass HQV Reon-VX video upscaling to 1080p and new THX Loudness Plus processing. The NR906 will also give you portable digital audio device support as well as streaming audio via a rear panel Ethernet port. The TX-SR876 and the TX-NR906 will retail at US$1,799 and US$2,299, respectively.

TX-XR876:



UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ (9/15/08) — Onkyo USA has introduced two new top-of-the-line THX Ultra2 Plus certified 7.1-channel A/V receivers, the TX-SR876 and TX-NR906, which deliver superior performance and comprehensive features to easily surpass more expensive models from other brands. Both provide state-of-the-art HDMI repeaters for four high definition video sources, the new THX Loudness Plus processing, Audyssey's new Dynamic EQ and Dynamic Volume technologies, HQV Reon-VX video upscaling to 1080p, plus powerful amplifiers, multi-room features, HD Radio, and, on the TX-NR906, advanced networked audio capabilities.

Besides assuring the highest level of performance in even very large rooms (over 3,000 cubic feet), the THX Ultra2 Plus standard incorporates THX Loudness Plus technology. This new processing algorithm compensates for the tonal and spatial shifts that occur when the volume level is reduced below the reference levels that the original soundtrack was mastered for. For instance, by slightly increasing the relative volume of the ambient sound at lower volumes, the impact of movies, music and games is much closer to what the sound engineer originally intended.

Carried over from the earlier TX-SR875 and TX-NR905 is Audyssey MultiEQ XT which uses measurements from as many as eight locations develop a custom-tailored EQ algorithm to ensure ideal performance throughout the listening room. New to the receivers is Audyssey's newly developed Dynamic EQ technology, which makes adjustments to the output on -the-fly to compensate for reduced audibility and balance between front and surround channels, particularly at lower volume levels. Finally, these are among the first products available to include Audyssey's Dynamic Volume technology, which continually monitors input signals and adjusts gain to maintain a consistent output volume regardless of changes in the source signal strength.

The TX-SR876 and TX-NR906 also incorporate one of the most advanced video upconversion processors available — Silicon Image HQV Reon-VX — for clean, highly detailed deinterlacing and scaling to resolutions as high as 1080p via HDMI (1080i via component-video). Its pixel-by-pixel processing and sophisticated noise-reduction algorithms yield sharp, artifact-free images from SD as well as HD sources.

Audio decoding and processing in the TX-NR906 and TX-SR876 is courtesy of three Texas Instruments Aureus 32-bit DSP chips. Internal decoding is provided for every major sound format in use today, including the HD and lossless audio codecs included on the latest Blu-Ray discs. All channels have Burr-Brown PCM1796 192-kHz/24-bit DACs, with a TI-developed architecture that enhances jitter tolerance and dynamic performance for the purest possible digital-to-analogue conversion of all signals. Onkyo's own VLSC (Vector Linear Shaping Circuitry) at the outputs removes all traces of digital pulse contamination from the final analogue signals.

Conservatively rated at 145 and 140 watts per channel respectively, the TX-NR906 and TX-SR876 A/V receivers have all the muscle necessary to drive any home-theatre system to its limits. Onkyo's low-feedback WRAT (Wide Range Amplifier Technology) and parallel push-pull topology employs a three-stage inverted Darlington circuit to dramatically reduce distortion at all output levels. The HCPS (high-current power supply) design ensures ample current for any combination of signal and speakers — often twice as much as from competing products, while the video and audio preamplifier circuits each have separate power supplies and transformers for improved noise isolation.

Both receivers offer IR and bidirectional RS-232 ports for system control, 12-volt triggers, and an improved graphical user interface for system setup. Additionally, these are among the first models to include Imaging Science Foundation Certified Calibration Controls (ISFccc), which enable ISF Certified technicians to access and independently adjust the video parameters for each source connected to the receiver, ensuring the highest quality video performance for all material.

The TX-SR876 and, especially, the TX-NR906 are built to work with all the latest A/V sources and formats. Besides being XM and Sirius satellite-radio-ready (including Neural-THX surround for XM HD), both have built-in HD Radio tuners and are fully compatible with Onkyo RI (Remote Interactive) iPod docks. The Windows Vista Certified TX-NR906 also supports portable digital audio devices thanks to a front panel USB connection, as well as streaming audio via rear panel Ethernet port. Ethernet streaming includes files stored on networked PCs and hard drives in a wide range of formats (MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, FLAC, and Ogg Vorbis), as well as web-based audio programs via Internet radio, including SIRIUS iRadio and vTuner support. The inclusion of Onkyo's Music Optimizer function ensures the highest fidelity audio performance from all these digital sources.

The TX-SR876 and TX-NR906 are currently available at suggested retail prices of $1,799 and $2,299, respectively.