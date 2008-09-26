Officially Unlocked iPhones On Sale at Hong Kong Apple Store

Check out the Hong Kong Apple store online and you'll see a couple of lines of text that'll tempt, tease and beguile you if you're dreaming of an unlocked iPhone 3G: "iPhone 3G purchased at the Apple Online Store can be activated with any wireless carrier. Simply insert the SIM from your current phone into iPhone 3G and connect to iTunes 8 to complete activation." About $US700 will get you an unlocked 8GB version, and the 16GB is just $US800. Handy for the dev team, no doubt. [Hong Kong Apple Store via Slashphone]