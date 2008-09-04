How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Official PlayStation 3 Bluetooth SOCOM Headset Is US$49 On October 14

The official PlayStation 3 Bluetooth headset will be arriving in the US on October 14 for US$49, or a bundle price of US$59 if you want to buy it and SOCOM Confrontation together. The headset itself has a "High-Quality" mode, which activates its dual mics and apparently uses "high bandwidth" to make you sound better to the other dudes on your team. There's also auto-pairing with the PS3 when you connect the headset via USB, and a speaker mode when you dock it in the desk charger. The problem with this "high-quality" mode is that it's only available for the PS3, not for your mobile phone. Our guess is that HQ-mode takes up more power, or it'd be on all the time.

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

