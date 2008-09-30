Tomorrow will mark an important day in the history of office jobs. With the help of our readers, we've assembled an elite guidebook to illustrate the dangerous world of the corporate cubicle world—to warn you of the troubles that lie ahead and teach you, should the situation be the most dire, how to fight back. Until then, we wanted to show you what could happen should you drop your guard for even a moment. Our reader explains, "We were having our office refurbed and this part was empty whilst all the big bosses worked around the other side of the building." Always be ready, friends. Always. [Thanks Ben!]
Office Pranks: Surprise Ambush
