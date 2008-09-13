It's a new era for political mudslinging. I, for one, can't wait for the instagib republican vs democrat fragfests coming next. McCain may be a war vet, but he's no match for Obama's Covenant Carbine amd 4,000DPI mouse! (On a side note, how hard must it be to run for president these days without email and stuff?) [Valleywag]
Obama Campaign Ad Attacks McCain For Lack of l33t Skillz
