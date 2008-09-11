How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

NYPD Sued Over Terrorist Spycam Operation in Manhattan: Which Side Are You On?

As you probably already know, the NYPD has been planning to blanket lower Manhattan with over 3000 security cameras as a preventative measure against future terrorist attacks. Not surprisingly, the New York City Liberties Union (NYCLU) has a different opinion on the matter, saying that "A plan of this scope, expense [US$106 million]and intrusiveness demands robust public debate and legislative oversight. The public has a right to this information." Therefore, they have decided to sue the NYPD and force them to disclose their plans. So, one day before the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, I have to ask: which side are you on?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

[NYCLU via Danger Room]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles