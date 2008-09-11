NYPD Sued Over Terrorist Spycam Operation in Manhattan: Which Side Are You On?

As you probably already know, the NYPD has been planning to blanket lower Manhattan with over 3000 security cameras as a preventative measure against future terrorist attacks. Not surprisingly, the New York City Liberties Union (NYCLU) has a different opinion on the matter, saying that "A plan of this scope, expense [US$106 million]and intrusiveness demands robust public debate and legislative oversight. The public has a right to this information." Therefore, they have decided to sue the NYPD and force them to disclose their plans. So, one day before the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, I have to ask: which side are you on?

