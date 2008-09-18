NY Driver's Licence Embedded With RFID: Doubles as a Passport

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New York is joining Washington State and North Carolina by offering motorists the option to purchase an Enhanced Driver's Licence (EDL) with an embedded RFID chip. The licence will enable travellers to pass in and out of Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean without having to use a traditional passport. The DMV also notes that no personal information is stored on the chip, just an identification number—so paranoid travelers should rest easy...unless they are lying (remember, the government watches every move you make). All-in-all, spending an extra $US30 for the enhanced licence seems like a pretty sweet deal when you consider that a passport runs about $US150 these days. [DMV via CNET via Jalopnik]

