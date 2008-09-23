Notes: Tokyo Dome and The Difference Between Japanese and American Baseball

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The first weekend here, Lisa's family gave us their awesome seats to a baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Osaka Tigers, my first Japanese baseball game ever.

The differences I noticed between American baseball and Japanese baseball being that everyone chants a different song for each batter in complete synchronicity, the stadium food includes fried shrimp, when you hit a homerun you get a stuffed animal, and Tiger fans cosplay as Tigers. That's about it. The dome itself had no conspicuous technology, which confused me. I expect the oldest tech I'd find in such a prominent structure to come from the year 2020, no older. Time for a retrofit, I thought, until Lisa pointed out that everyone was watching highlights and listening to commentary on seg 1 digital tuners on mobile phones. The Dome has a lot of wireless infrastructure so that tons of people can use their phones without bogging down the network. (Basically, more antennas.)

I took the above shots with a Nikon D700, program mode, vivid colour profile, with a 24-120mm lens. I could have used longer glass, but shots were fine. Given the lightning, I did have to tweak exposure a bit when the stadium lights overwhelmed the AI's ability to weight exposure towards whatever subjects were focused on. The shot at the top of this post is terrible, but I love the composition and the sign message: Do not take your eyes off the ball!

