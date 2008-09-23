Notes: Greetings From Japan, Land of Earthquake Education Trucks

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hello there, I'm in Tokyo for a few weeks. The remnants of the summer heat linger like a mosquito; even as it rains you can feel. My first morning here, a 4.8 earthquake rumbled through the city. Judging from the poise Lisa's family displayed, Japan's citizens are far better at responding to earthquakes than even Californians. Part of that comes from the common frequency of quakes in the region, but I'd also like to give credit to the good old Earthquake simulation truck, pictured in the video above. Advanced technology, indeed.

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

