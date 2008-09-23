Notes: Greetings From Japan, Land of Earthquake Education Trucks

Hello there, I'm in Tokyo for a few weeks. The remnants of the summer heat linger like a mosquito; even as it rains you can feel. My first morning here, a 4.8 earthquake rumbled through the city. Judging from the poise Lisa's family displayed, Japan's citizens are far better at responding to earthquakes than even Californians. Part of that comes from the common frequency of quakes in the region, but I'd also like to give credit to the good old Earthquake simulation truck, pictured in the video above. Advanced technology, indeed.