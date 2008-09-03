Notes: Gizmodo Brazil Live

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Between the tech culture and vibrant sense of life, Brazil is one country that should have a native version of Gizmodo. And now they're live, with a combination of Gizmodo US posts translated into Portuguese and their own local news. I took this shot with a camera phone on the beach several months back. But Rio is so beautiful a city, I wish I'd brought the capable Nikon D300 DSLR along for the ride. Not sure where I'd tuck that 18-200mm in my speedo, though. [Gizmodo Brazil in Portugese and translated into English]

