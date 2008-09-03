Notes: Gizmodo Brazil Live

Between the tech culture and vibrant sense of life, Brazil is one country that should have a native version of Gizmodo. And now they're live, with a combination of Gizmodo US posts translated into Portuguese and their own local news. I took this shot with a camera phone on the beach several months back. But Rio is so beautiful a city, I wish I'd brought the capable Nikon D300 DSLR along for the ride. Not sure where I'd tuck that 18-200mm in my speedo, though. [Gizmodo Brazil in Portugese and translated into English]