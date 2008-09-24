How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia's 'Point and Find' Head-Up Display For Life is Launching in Beta

Nokia's Point and Find system is similar to the Sekai iPhone app we mentioned: you point your mobile's camera at an object (such as a cinema) and it'll automagically respond with the film times, and connect you to online bookings. It's basically clever location-based services, like a head-up display for the world, and it obviously uses GPS to work out where you are. But there's no info on how the heck it knows you're pointing at the cinema in front of you rather than the restaurant next to you, or the sexy-looking girl across the street. It's finally launching in Beta over the next few months, so we'll know more then. [T3]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles