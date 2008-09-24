Nokia's 'Point and Find' Head-Up Display For Life is Launching in Beta

Nokia's Point and Find system is similar to the Sekai iPhone app we mentioned: you point your mobile's camera at an object (such as a cinema) and it'll automagically respond with the film times, and connect you to online bookings. It's basically clever location-based services, like a head-up display for the world, and it obviously uses GPS to work out where you are. But there's no info on how the heck it knows you're pointing at the cinema in front of you rather than the restaurant next to you, or the sexy-looking girl across the street. It's finally launching in Beta over the next few months, so we'll know more then. [T3]