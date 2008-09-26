Nokia Tube Launch Is Pretty Much Happening on October 2nd

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Reuters is claiming that the long, long-awaited Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Touchscreen "Tube" will be launched in London on October 2nd, according to their sources. This confirms the rumour that we floated Wednesday, when the first actual picture of the device surfaced. (It's mostly screen. Surprise!). As with most of the glut of new touchscreen phones out there now, the key to Tube's success as well as the most exciting part of the launch will probably be the device's software, which is rumoured to be a touchscreen revision of the venerable Symbian S60 OS [Reuters]

