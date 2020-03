Over at Symbianfreaks there're a bunch of photos and this video which seem to be leaked data on two upcoming Nokia mobiles: the E72 and E75. Both have QWERTY keypads, with the E72 seeming to combine the S60 platform with a side-sliding keypad and the E75 looking pretty business-like in a BlackBerry-esque with its large candybar form factor. There's precious little other info on the handsets, but knock yourself out with the images in the gallery. [Symbianfreaks]