No HD TV Shows On Australian iTunes

iTunes TV.jpgOne of the things I was planning on chasing up in the wake of the Apple devastation from overnight was whether or not Australia would be getting the HD versions of TV shows like the US. Turns out Gus over at Lifehacker did all the hard work for me though (thanks Gus!).

HD fans will be disappointed to learn that no, we won't be getting high-def versions of our favourite TV shows through iTunes. And while there's a part of me that cries out at the injustice of it all, another part thinks that it's probably a good thing, simply based upon the standard of internet speeds and data caps in this country.

If you need high-def TV shows, there are plenty of options for downloading from the US iTunes store. Just make sure you've got plenty of data included in your internet plan.

