Niveus Media DVRs Will Tease Your TiVo, Take His Lunch Money

Most of us will be happy with consumer-priced stock DVRs or TiVos. But for those who are looking for something better for the ego, Niveus has just revealed their updated media centres, the Rainier, Pro Series and Denali Limited Edition. All three lines support 8 CableCards and 10 Media Centre Extenders. The Rainier is modest, storing 1TB of data with no fans. The rack-mountable Pro Series continues the fanless trend and packs 4TB of storage, 32GB SSD, Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia Series 9 graphics card (for when 1080P video just isn't enough). The Denali Series (pictured) is similar to the Pro Series, but maxes at 2TB of storage to make room for a Blu-ray drive. These monster media centres will be available in Q4 2008.

Niveus MEdia's 2009 media servers boast progressive processing power and enhanced multi-zone capabilities

Featuring HDMI 1.3, next-generation Intel processing, specialised Seagate hard drives, and upgraded cooling solutions for impressive multi-zone performance.

Denver, CO - CEDIA Expo 2008 - September 4-7 - Booth #850 - Niveus Media unveils its 2009 line of media servers, enhanced to provide an incredibly robust entertainment experience in as many as eleven independent zones. All Niveus media servers, including the passively cooled Summit Series' Rainier and Denali Limited Edition and the rack mountable Pro Series, have been upgraded to incorporate bleeding-edge technologies for the most powerful Media Centre performance.

"To accommodate the variety of installation applications and performance demands, we've upgraded all of our media servers to offer Niveus Authorised Dealers the preferred range of configurations," states Brian Paper, Vice President Operations and Co-Founder of Niveus Media. "With a selection of form factors, processing power, audio and video solutions, and storage capacities, Niveus has a superior solution for today's multi-zone scenarios."

Significant upgrades across the Niveus Media Server line include: HDMI 1.3 support for high-definition audio codecs and the utmost in connectivity and new Seagate Pipeline HD™ hard drives for unprecedented acoustics, reliability, and video streaming performance.

Now completely fanless and utilizing an external power supply, the 2009 Niveus Media Centre - Rainier Edition is optimised for the coolest and quietest performance and offers: up to 1TB of internal storage; Niveus Pro Audio featuring 8 channel analogue & digital out and 116db signal-to-noise ratio; and, most notably, the new Intel® G45 Express Chipset with Intel® Clear Video technology, a videophile-worthy integrated graphics solution providing major advancements in video performance and responsiveness, enabling crystal clear 1080p video.

The rack-mountable Niveus Media Centre - Pro Series line, scheduled to be available Q4 2008, features enhanced cooling technology, allowing for improved airflow and cool and quiet performance in demanding rack-mount scenarios. The Pro Series will also offer: up to 4TB of internal storage; a 32GB dedicated solid state drive (for the operating system); Niveus Pro Audio featuring 8 channel analogue & digital out and 120db signal-to-noise ratio and support for Dolby TrueHD and DTS Master Audio; and Nvidia's GeForce Series 9 graphics featuring PureVideo™ HD technology for high quality video scaling up to and beyond 1080p. For advanced power, Niveus intends to utilise the Intel® Core™ i7 processor for the ultimate in high-definition, multi-zone entertainment.

"Intel is excited about Niveus incorporating both the onboard G45 graphics solution into its Rainier Edition as well as their future intention to offer the Intel Core i7 processor with the Pro Series," states Jeff McCrea, Vice President and General Manager of Intel's Consumer PC Group. "Niveus continues to leverage the Intel platform to deliver astounding multi-zone entertainment."

For 2009, the flagship Niveus Media Centre - Denali Limited Edition has undergone a complete facelift, adding even more sophistication to this award-winning media server. Internally, the Denali Limited Edition has been refined to incorporate: 2TB of storage; a 32GB dedicated solid state drive (for the operating system); a slot load Blu-ray Disc player; Niveus Pro Audio featuring 8 channel analogue & digital out and 120db signal-to-noise ratio and support for Dolby TrueHD and DTS Master Audio; and Nvidia's GeForce Series 9 graphics featuring PureVideo™ HD technology for high quality video scaling up to and beyond 1080p. Denali Limited Edition now represents one of the quietest, most powerful media servers on the market.

All Niveus media servers are capable of storing, managing, and distributing high-definition TV, music, movies, photos, and more, and can be easily integrated with premier home automation solutions.

Niveus' 2009 product line will be available in Q4 2008.