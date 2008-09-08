How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adaptor, No, Not That Kind of Adaptor

We're sure Nintendo has some market analysis that justifies this device, because the company has just announced their Wi-Fi Network Adaptor for the Wii and DS. I know what you're thinking: The DS and Wii already have Wi-Fi. This unit is actually a Wi-Fi router/bridge for those who don't already have wireless networks in the first place. Available in Japan on September 18th for US$53, it looks like a horrible Wii knockoff that you'd buy from a shady store in Akihabara. Kudos to Nintendo for making the process easier for Nentendo Wiii producers everywhere. [Famitsu via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles