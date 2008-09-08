Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adaptor, No, Not That Kind of Adaptor

We're sure Nintendo has some market analysis that justifies this device, because the company has just announced their Wi-Fi Network Adaptor for the Wii and DS. I know what you're thinking: The DS and Wii already have Wi-Fi. This unit is actually a Wi-Fi router/bridge for those who don't already have wireless networks in the first place. Available in Japan on September 18th for US$53, it looks like a horrible Wii knockoff that you'd buy from a shady store in Akihabara. Kudos to Nintendo for making the process easier for Nentendo Wiii producers everywhere. [Famitsu via Kotaku]